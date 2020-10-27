Bharti Airtel’s strong Q2 show holds a mirror up to pessimistic investors

The company’s September quarter results will certainly challenge the pessimistic sentiment around the stock. Bharti Airtel’s performance in nearly all of its operating segments was far ahead of expectations. In the key India mobile business, revenues grew 7.4% sequentially to ₹13,832 crore. The customer base jumped 5% sequentially after being flat for several quarters, and what’s more, the growth was driven by high-value 4G customers, which rose 10.4%. “Bharti reported a spectacular quarter with strong performance across business segments. We continue to remain constructive with Bharti being a definite beneficiary in either of the shape the India telecom industry takes," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note to clients.