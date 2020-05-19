Bharti Airtel scores massive market share gains against Reliance Jio in Q4

When Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd reported results late last month, the massive tariff hikes taken by telcos in December was almost invisible.

One concern that rose among investors was whether segmented offers were offsetting some of the gains from tariff hikes. But there is no such trend visible in Bharti Airtel Ltd’s March quarter results.

The company’s India wireless business grew by a huge 16% sequentially, helped by tariff hikes, strong data subscriber additions and data volume growth.

Average revenue per user or Arpu grew 14% sequentially to ₹154, in stark contrast to the mere 1.7% increase in Reliance Jio’s Apru. Cumulatively Arpu at Airtel has expanded by about 20% in the past two quarters, compared to 2% growth at Reliance Jio.

Since Reliance Jo’s revenues grew only 6% sequentially last quarter, Airtel’s 16% growth implies massive market share gains. “Bharti Airtel's strong data subscriber additions despite sharp tariff hikes reflects consumer acceptance of higher tariffs. Moreover, its ability to add data subscribers should also support market share gains," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note to clients.

It’s little wonder that the Airtel stock rose as much as 9% on Tuesday morning. Of course, it’s likely that tariff hikes may be reflected in Jio’s results with a lag, and it may plough back some of the market share losses witnessed in Q4.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say the Arpu increase speaks of Bharti’s ability to command a price premium in the market, given that competition in the mid/high-end subscriber base has now moved to network quality. The strong Arpu growth also addresses concerns about demand elasticity, at least at current price points.

The results also reflect the benefits of Airtel’s premiumsation strategy. Total subscriber base was flat in the in March quarter, but better yielding 4G data subscriber base grew by 7.3%. 4G subscribers now account for 52% of Airtel’s data base. According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Airtel garnering more than 40% estimated incremental market share in 4G subscribers last quarter. Data traffic on the company’s network also grew by an impressive 16% sequentially.

The net result of all this is a 27% sequential jump in operating earnings at the India wireless business.

The strong Arpu expansion and gains in better in better yielding 4G subscribers is leading to earnings upgrades. “Bharti’s top-notch execution places it well to capitalize on what should be a good 2-3 year phase of price increases in the sector," say analysts at Kotak.

“We raise our FY21-23 India-mobile Arpu estimates by 5-6%, which lifts our FY21-23 consolidated revenue and Ebitda estimates by 3-6%," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

