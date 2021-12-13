Bharti Airtel Ltd’s shares have been in focus after it initiated tariff increases last month. The stock hit a 52-week high on 24 November on the NSE soon after the company announced a 20-25% hike in prepaid tariffs. Peers Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and Reliance Jio followed suit, raising rates by up to 21%.

This, of course, bodes well for the sector’s revenue growth outlook. And, since the quantum of tariff hikes is comparable, it may not lead to high subscriber churn.

View Full Image Taking the lead

That said, of the three, Bharti Airtel is on a stronger footing as far as average revenue growth per user (Arpu) growth goes. Bharti has a superior mix of subscribers, giving it an edge over competitors, showed an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities. “Bharti’s implied Arpu ranges from ₹134-330/month and is at a significant premium to both Jio and VIL in 15 circles, Jio’s Arpu ranges from ₹133-174/month and is at a relatively modest premium to Bharti in 7 circles only," said Kotak analysts in a report on 7 December. This data has been arrived at by dividing gross revenues by average overall subscribers in Q2FY22. Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd expects Airtel’s India mobile Arpu to rise from ₹155 in FY22 to ₹201 in FY24, after accounting for the impact of the November tariff hike.

Meanwhile, despite the higher tariffs, the Arpu outlook for cash-strapped Vodafone remains muted. But Vodafone’s pain is its rivals’ gain. Here, Bharti has done better. “In the first three-four years that Jio was launched, it was the key gainer from VIL’s market share loss. However, the last couple of years has seen Bharti turn the tables by making significant network investments," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 11 December. “In the last four quarters, Bharti has gained 4% market share, whereas RJio’s market share grew by merely 1% by capturing share from VIL. This is where we see key growth potential for Bharti," the report added.

To be sure, Bharti’s shares have declined by 10% from its highs last month. But the stock has risen by nearly 38% so far in 2021, suggesting that a good share of the optimism ahead is factored into the share price. In general, investors should keep a tab on further shifts in market share post the recent price hikes.

