Tariff hikes put a spring in Airtel's step

That said, of the three, Bharti Airtel is on a stronger footing as far as average revenue growth per user (Arpu) growth goes. Bharti has a superior mix of subscribers, giving it an edge over competitors, showed an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities. “Bharti’s implied Arpu ranges from ₹134-330/month and is at a significant premium to both Jio and VIL in 15 circles, Jio’s Arpu ranges from ₹133-174/month and is at a relatively modest premium to Bharti in 7 circles only," said Kotak analysts in a report on 7 December. This data has been arrived at by dividing gross revenues by average overall subscribers in Q2FY22. Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd expects Airtel’s India mobile Arpu to rise from ₹155 in FY22 to ₹201 in FY24, after accounting for the impact of the November tariff hike.