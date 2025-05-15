Bharti Airtel eyes growth through price hikes for high-end users
SummaryThe company sees future growth in average revenue per user coming from tariff hikes for subscribers who use more data, while the entry-level tariff is likely to remain flat or increase only slightly.
Bharti Airtel Ltd’s average revenue per user (Arpu) for the March quarter (Q4FY25) was flat sequentially at ₹245, but management clarified it would have been ₹248 had it not been for two fewer days in the quarter. It sees future Arpu growth coming from tariff hikes for higher-end subscribers, who use more data, while the entry-level tariff is likely to remain flat or increase only slightly.