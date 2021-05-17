Bharti Airtel trumps Reliance Jio in FY21, but the latter is catching up

The fact that both Arpu and Ebitda margin fell against expectations of a rise is likely to dampen investor sentiment a bit. The good news is that some other segments performed well. Airtel Africa continues to impress with strong revenue and profit growth. In constant currency terms, Africa revenues and Ebitda rose 22% and 32%, respectively, year-on-year. And the fixed home broadband business bounced back with strong profit growth, almost fully negating the impact of the drop in tariffs last year. Ebitda of the business is up 11% on a year-on-year basis. Of course, in the mainstay wireless business, while Jio has caught up on the growth front, Airtel’s growth in the March quarter is nothing to sneeze at. It continues to garner share from Vodafone Idea, and this trend is expected to continue. But Jio’s recent tariff actions, including free minutes offered to a category of users, suggests that investors’ wait for tariff hikes will continue for some more time. Airtel shares are about 10% lower compared to its highs in February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}