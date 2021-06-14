There is hardly any respite for investors in the state-run engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). Its earnings performance continues to be disappointing. In Q4FY21, although the company's losses narrowed, it remained in the red. Reacting to it, the stock fell around 10% in early trade on Monday.

Thanks to higher revenues, BHEL's consolidated net reduced to ₹1,036.32 crore in Q4FY21 from ₹1,532 crore in same quarter last year. Its total income during Q4FY21 rose to ₹7,245 crore, from ₹5,166 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company remained loss making at the operating level. Ebitda loss stood at ₹126 crore in 4QFY21 largely on account of higher other expenses, which shot up by 156% year-on-year. (y-o-y). Analysts caution that with slowdown in order inflow and rising commodity costs, pressure on profitability will persist going forward. Further its order inflow of ₹4,400 crore in 4QFY21, was down 31% y-o-y.

There were some bright spots in the company's full earnings. For instance, its total receivables declined by ₹4,143 crore, which is the lowest in the last 10 years. Also, analysts point out that its diversification focus is yielding some results, particularly in oil & gas. It should be noted that BHEL has received an order in downstream oil & gas sector from Indian Oil Corp Ltd for sulphur recovery unit. It has also won an order for 650 MT fractionator column from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd.

But given the bleak outlook for thermal power, these positives do not provide much solace. "With rising preference for renewable energy generation, we are structurally negative on thermal power capacity addition in India. BHEL’s share price has doubled year-to-date and the stock is currently trading at 24x FY23 EPS. We believe such sharp re-rating in the last six months is unwarranted amid muted ordering prospects," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report.

