Bhel down 10% on poor March quarter earnings

There were some bright spots in the company's full earnings. For instance, its total receivables declined by ₹4,143 crore, which is the lowest in the last 10 years. Also, analysts point out that its diversification focus is yielding some results, particularly in oil & gas. It should be noted that BHEL has received an order in downstream oil & gas sector from Indian Oil Corp Ltd for sulphur recovery unit. It has also won an order for 650 MT fractionator column from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd.

