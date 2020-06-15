BHEL ends FY20 miserably; stock down over 5%

MUMBAI: It’s not that investor optimism was running high on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel). High amount of receivables and execution challenges were primary concerns for shares of the state-owned capital goods company. Unfortunately, March quarter results, announced on Saturday, did little to improve the investor outlook.





The company reported a net loss of Rs1,534 crore for the quarter, which is utterly discouraging. Note that for the nine months ended December, Bhel’s net profit was at Rs61 crore. The March quarter performance dragged Bhel’s net loss for financial year 2020 to Rs1,473 crore.

Bhel’s shares traded more than 5% lower in early deals on Monday, a day when the Nifty 50 index fell about 2%.

“Bhel reported a negative cash flow from operations less working capital changes in FY20. This reflects the impact of a large exposure to states hesitant in investing in power assets at present, deterioration in the gross margin profile through the year and covid-19 at the year-end," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 14 June.

March quarter performance shows covid-19’s adverse impact with Bhel’s revenues halving to Rs5,049 crore. This is worse than the Street's estimates. Covid-19 led to around Rs4,000 crore revenue loss for Bhel. The company also faced some supply chain disruptions on imports in January. Overall, Bhel made a loss of about Rs562 crore at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level. In last fiscal's March quarter, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs1,385 crore.

Receivables continue to remain high at about Rs36,500 crore, more than three times of Bhel’s market capitalisation.

After a miserable end to FY20, this financial year doesn’t look well. The lockdown would weigh on the June quarter performance. Then we enter the monsoon season, where activity levels drop. Eventually, some meaningful improvement can be expected from the second half of financial year 2021.

Last month, in a bid to put its idle assets to work, Bhel sought global partners who wish to manufacture in India. This move is expected to help leverage assets and unlock shareholder value in the long run.

“We believe that near-term earnings will remain patchy and are inconsequential to the broader theme of working capital release and asset monetisation/diversification through partnerships," point out analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 14 June.

Taking into account Monday’s loss in the share price, the stock of Bhel has declined by as much as 60% from its 52-week high on 27 June 2019 on the NSE.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated