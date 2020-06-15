BHEL ends FY20 miserably; stock down over 5%

March quarter performance shows covid-19’s adverse impact with Bhel’s revenues halving to Rs5,049 crore. This is worse than the Street's estimates. Covid-19 led to around Rs4,000 crore revenue loss for Bhel. The company also faced some supply chain disruptions on imports in January. Overall, Bhel made a loss of about Rs562 crore at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level. In last fiscal's March quarter, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs1,385 crore.