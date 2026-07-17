BHEL's profit comeback is real. Can its order boom sustain the rally?

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is having its moment in the sun. The stock is near an all-time high after rising 50% over the past year to ₹428, as improving profitability and execution fuel a turnaround at the state-owned engineering company.
BHEL reported a net profit of ₹377 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27), its first profit after seven consecutive years of losses in Q1. Consolidated Ebitda came in at ₹504 crore, compared with a loss of ₹537 crore a year earlier, beating Street estimates.
The improvement was driven by strong execution. Revenue rose 40% to ₹7,700 crore, providing significant operating leverage, while gross margin expanded 200 basis points year-on-year as the company executed newer orders that fetch higher realizations.