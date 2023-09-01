BHEL investors are charged up on robust new order inflows
Summary
- Plus, the company’s strategy of becoming a diversified engineering company by expanding presence into other sectors such as railways and defence, is a long-term positive
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) surged nearly 8% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs130.55 apeice on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, fuelled by investor optimism following improving trend in state-run company’s new order inflows. On 30 August, the company said it has bagged an order for setting up a 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara, Chhattisgarh, through international competitive bidding.