BHEL investors are charged up on robust new order inflows

In Q1, BHEL’s order inflows jumped year-on-year to ₹15,600 crore. This gave a fillip to the order book, which stood at Rs1.01 trillion as on 30 June. However, Q1 order inflows included a large Vande Bharat order for 80 train sets worth ₹9,600 crore which the company won in consortium with Titagarh Wagons Ltd. Adjusted for this large order, the ordering was less than the execution in Q1FY24, pointed out analysts. But now, the tide seems to be turning in favour of the company with improving thermal power demand.