BHEL lets investors down again

However, the outlook for the BHEL stock is dull as a significant turnaround in the company’s key metrics is not going to happen overnight and depends on many factors. There are concerns on execution and pace of recovery in gross margin. “The company needs to grow topline to 20% or higher levels at a minimum (assuming gross margin improvement to report profit after tax break-even)," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 14 November.