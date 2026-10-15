For BHEL, a muted order inflow upset the apple cart

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's (BHEL) shares fell 5% on Thursday, after hitting a new 52-week high of ₹464 on Wednesday. The U-turn in investor sentiment was in reaction to order inflows sliding to a multi-quarter low of ₹4,000 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27) from ₹26,700 crore in Q1FY27.
The decline was due to a temporary lull in large thermal power orders. While BHEL’s order book at ₹2.6 trillion at the end of Q2 is equivalent to about 6.8 times its trailing twelve months revenue, which is robust, whether the Q2 decline is a blip or a trend is monitorable.