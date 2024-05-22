Can BHEL reclaim its crown?
- Despite a 5% drop in BHEL stock due to disappointing FY24 results, there seems potential for growth largely because of the outstanding order book that stands at ₹1.3 trillion.
- But long-term challenges remain due to a shift towards renewable energy and competition in thermal power.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s (BHEL) shares have largely moved in line with its swelling order book over the past year. However, disappointing results for the fiscal year ended March 2024 saw the stock lose 5% of its value on Wednesday.