Can BHEL reclaim its crown?

And This: BHEL could be headed for a big turnaround if it can resolve its receivables

Despite diversification attempts over the years, BHEL’s core strength remains its expertise in setting up thermal power plants. This edge does not deserve high valuation multiples that other capital goods companies such as ABB and Siemens are enjoying because they have technological capabilities in sectors beyond power. For instance, ABB is also known for its robotics and Siemens for its medical devices.