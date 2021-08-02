Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Bhel stock gains 3% as Street shrugs off weak Q1 results

Bhel stock gains 3% as Street shrugs off weak Q1 results

Bhel stock rose 3% on the NSE in Monday's opening trade.. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • Optimism towards Bhel stock is mainly due to divestment plans and strategic tie-ups, which would be key monitorable.

Public sector unit Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) continued its loss-making streak in Q1FY22 hit by poor execution owing to the second wave of Covid and lower labor availability. In the June quarter, it reported a higher-than-anticipated net loss of 450 crore. Had it not been for provision reversal of 180 crore, the reported losses would have been even higher.

Yet, Bhel stock rose 3% on the NSE in Monday's opening trade.

Higher fixed costs continued to dent its operating performance. Gross margin declined by 90 basis points (bps) to 33.2% and despite lower other expenses, operating loss stood at 470 crore in Q1FY22. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point.

Apart from that, elevated receivables remain a pain point for the company. Even though there has been a slight decline, Bhel is yet to show a significant improvement in pending receivables. Its total debtors in Q1FY22 stood at 30,900 crore in 1QFY22 versus Rs31,300 crore at the end of last year. Of this, the Centre/state/private/export form 36%/43%/13%/8%. According to analysts, in spite of the management’s ongoing efforts, receivables are expected to remain elevated in the near future.

Its order book fell 6% year-on-year to Rs1,02100 crore and order inflows stood at Rs3,250 crore in 1QFY22. Of the total order book, the executable order book stands at Rs70,800 crore. Bhel is favorably placed in a few L1 orders. However, these orders are yet to finalize into final awarding, the management said.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Bhel is working hard to bring down the breakeven revenue level to 30,000 crore. However, even this revenue base is difficult to achieve with its current order book and ordering pipeline.

According to analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd, optimism towards the stock is mainly due to divestment plans and strategic tie-ups, which would be key monitorable.

