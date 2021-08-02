Bhel stock gains 3% as Street shrugs off weak Q1 results

Apart from that, elevated receivables remain a pain point for the company. Even though there has been a slight decline, Bhel is yet to show a significant improvement in pending receivables. Its total debtors in Q1FY22 stood at ₹30,900 crore in 1QFY22 versus Rs31,300 crore at the end of last year. Of this, the Centre/state/private/export form 36%/43%/13%/8%. According to analysts, in spite of the management’s ongoing efforts, receivables are expected to remain elevated in the near future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}