In the last one year, shares of public sector company Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have rallied 37%, outperforming the S&P BSE Capital Goods Index, which rose around 28% in the same span.

News flow on order intakes have supported the stock's performance amid some other ongoing concerns. In fact, on 14 February, the company informed the exchanges that it has secured an order to supply compact heat exchanger sets for 83 light combat Tejas MK1A aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. However, the value of the order was not disclosed.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd pointed out that BHEL's new orders for the 9MFY22 period stood at Rs19,400 crore, implying two times growth compared to the same period last year. Compared to the pre-Covid period, new orders are 12% lower, said the domestic brokerage house.

Despite this outperformance, analysts are not too gung-ho on the stock. In fact, they highlight several challenges that the company continues to face which points to a bleak outlook. For instance, BHEL's poor balance sheet, sticky working capital cycle and high receivables, in particular, continue to be a pain point for its investors. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd caution that despite the management’s ongoing efforts, they expect BHEL's receivables to remain elevated in near future.

The company's high exposure to the thermal power segment remains a root cause of worry. The overall outlook for the thermal power segment is subdued given the increasing thrust to move towards renewable energy. So, it will be noteworthy for investors is if BHEL can expand into newer highly scalable segments like transportation, defence, new energy etc. and its capital allocation going ahead, said the Edelweiss report dated 27 January. While the conventional business could see some cyclical normalisation, a bigger re-rating hinge on new areas, it added.

