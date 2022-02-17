BHEL stock has outdone Capital Goods index, yet caution prevails

The company's high exposure to the thermal power segment remains a root cause of worry. The overall outlook for the thermal power segment is subdued given the increasing thrust to move towards renewable energy. So, it will be noteworthy for investors is if BHEL can expand into newer highly scalable segments like transportation, defence, new energy etc. and its capital allocation going ahead, said the Edelweiss report dated 27 January. While the conventional business could see some cyclical normalisation, a bigger re-rating hinge on new areas, it added.