BHEL stock punished for potential China threat: Is the Street’s fear overdone?
BHEL shares slid 15% after reports flagged possible Chinese competition in power equipment. Analysts say policy risks are overstated, with execution, margins and a ₹2.2 trillion order book in focus.
Shares of public sector major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have slid nearly 15% over the past three trading sessions, spooking investors after reports suggested a potential policy shift that could reopen India’s power equipment market to Chinese manufacturers.