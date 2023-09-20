BHEL shines on order inflows, but execution needs to catch up too1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Strong order inflows imply better earnings trajectory in the long run. But, in the near term, a key concern is the company’s weak execution.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) stock is having its moment in the sun. The capital goods company’s shares have risen by a whopping 56% so far in 2023, aided by robust order inflows. In comparison, the Nifty 500 index has gained only 13%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started