BHEL shines on order inflows, but execution needs to catch up too

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) stock is having its moment in the sun. The capital goods company's shares have risen by a whopping 56% so far in 2023, aided by robust order inflows. In comparison, the Nifty 500 index has gained only 13%.

Rising power demand in India has strengthened the case for capacity addition in thermal power.

As rains thinned in August, peak power demand rose as much as 22% from a year earlier to around 240 GW. Recent reports quoted Union power minister R.K. Singh as saying that India may add 25-30 GW thermal capacity.

This is in addition to the 50 GW capacity being built to meet rising demand.

In this backdrop, BHEL could see the strong momentum of its order inflows continue, boosting its capacity utilization.

Recently, BHEL won an order to set up a 2x800 MW supercritical thermal power project stage-II at Lara, Chhattisgarh. In FY24 so far, its order inflow totals to about ₹35,000 crore. "We believe with domestic thrust towards manufacturing and the company's efforts towards improving its balance sheet, BHEL's business can stage a strong turnaround given its strong technical track record," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 20 September.

Plus, limited competition—the other key company being Larsen & Toubro Ltd—brightens BHEL’s prospects.

Sure, strong order inflows imply better earnings trajectory in the long run. But, in the near term, a key concern is the company’s weak execution. In the June quarter, BHEL’s consolidated revenue rose by 7% year-on-year, but the Ebitda loss widened to ₹364 crore from ₹170 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, a key profitability measure.

It helps that the company is entering other sectors such as railways, renewable energy and defence. In the June quarter, it won a Vande Bharat order for 80 train sets in a consortium with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

Currently, the BHEL stock trades at nearly 27 times its FY25 estimated earnings, shows Bloomberg data.

This appears pricey given that BHEL’s execution track record in recent years has been uninspiring.

Moreover, the fruits of the orders recently won are yet to be seen. Investors should watch out for risk of project delays in the recent order wins.

For now, the sharp run-up in the stock suggests perhaps the market is factoring in too much optimism.