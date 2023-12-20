Big game opportunity for Varun Beverages in South African safari
Summary
- The Beverage Co, Varun Beverages’ recent acquisition, holds franchise rights from PepsiCo in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, and distribution rights for Namibia and Botswana. Given that PepsiCo has a negligible market share in South Africa, there is significant opportunity for the Indian company
Investors in shares of Varun Beverages Ltd are buzzing with excitement. They were already sitting on handsome gains with the stock up 77% this year till Tuesday. What’s more, the company’s decision to venture into South Africa via the acquisition of The Beverage Co (BevCo) pushed the VBL stock to a new 52-week high of ₹1,380, up 7% on Wednesday.