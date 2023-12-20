Big game opportunity for Varun Beverages in South African safari

The deal is at an enterprise value of ₹1,320 crore, valuing BevCo at 0.8 times FY23 EV/sales and at about 7 times EV/Ebitda. The acquisition may be funded partly through debt, but VBL also has the option to accept a minority co-investment from a large equity fund for this acquisition, subject to approvals. As part of the acquisition, VBL would get five manufacturing plants of BevCo. The deal is expected to be closed by July.

