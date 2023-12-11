Big wins set the stage for BEL to beat FY24 order inflow target
Summary
Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have been hitting new highs of late. On Monday the state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company’s stock scaled a new 52-week high at ₹163.25. This momentum follows the announcement of significant order wins totalling ₹3,915 crore last week, including a ₹580-crore order from the Indian Army for artificial magnetic conductors (AMC) used in radars.