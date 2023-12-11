Big wins set the stage for BEL to beat FY24 order inflow target

“As a result, we believe the management might revise up its earnings/order inflow guidance," ICICI Securities wrote in a note dated 7 December. For FY24, the company projected revenue growth of 15-17% and Ebitda margin growth of 21-23%. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization and is a measure of profitability. For the six months to September (H1FY24), year-on-year revenue growth stood at 6% year-on-year and the Ebitda margin growth was 22.4%.