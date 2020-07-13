MUMBAI: Biocon Ltd’s drug Itolizumab, under the brand Alzumab, has received approval for use in the treatment of covid-19 patients. This drove its stock about 1% higher in early trade on Monday.

But while the launch is positive for Biocon, it may not add much to revenue growth. The drug has been approved for the treatment of cytokine-release syndrome seen in covid-19 patients. Analysts point out that the drug is likely to be used for a limited number of patients, which could limit its potential.

“The drug has been approved on the back of a small, 30-patient trial, and while it adds an alternative drug to a physician’s repertoire for severe patients, we believe the use will be limited to 10-20% of patients with severe ARDS (typically 10-15% of Covid-19 patients)," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Alzumab is priced at ₹7,950 per vial at the retail level and patients would require about four vials for treatment. With an increase in covid-19 cases across India, analysts expect about 5% patients could be treated with this drug.

While revenue estimates depend on how many patients are administered the dose, some analysts reckon that the potential could be about ₹39 crore in revenues. With about 2.8 lakh active cases, the patient pool is limited.

“The patient pool would range from 42,000-56,000. Alzumab is currently available at about Rs7,000/- which would translate into an addressable market of ₹39 crore not incorporating the international market. Overall, we do not expect any material benefit from Alzumab to alter financial estimates," said ICICI Securities’ analysts in a client note.

In addition, exports could further add to revenues. However, another drug in the immunomodulator stable is Tocilizumab, which could be preferred by physicians. But Itolizumab price advantage compared to Tocilizumab may stand to its advantage.

“Anecdotally, we believe physicians continue to use Actemra (Toclizumab) on top of remdesivir for severe patients (pre and on ventilation stage), with clinical evidence justifying the use for physicians in select patients, based on the clinical success seen in earlier cases. We do note that Alzumab is priced at about ₹32,000 per treatment vs ₹60,000 per treatment for Actemra," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in the note.

Nevertheless, the Biocon stock has run up about 44% in 2020 rising to a 52-week high on the back of the rise in pharma stocks. The stock is quoting a price-earnings multiple of about 68 times FY20 earnings. Even assuming about a 30% growth in profits in FY21, which analysts reckon is likely, the stock’s forward earnings seem to be more than fully pricing earnings.

