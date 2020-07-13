Biocon’s Itolizumab nod a positive, but may not add much to its fortunes

“Anecdotally, we believe physicians continue to use Actemra (Toclizumab) on top of remdesivir for severe patients (pre and on ventilation stage), with clinical evidence justifying the use for physicians in select patients, based on the clinical success seen in earlier cases. We do note that Alzumab is priced at about ₹32,000 per treatment vs ₹60,000 per treatment for Actemra," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in the note.