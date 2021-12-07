Biocon Ltd stock prices are up more than 11% from their October lows. Investor confidence in the company is improving as it posted a decent Q2 performance and also launched interchangeable Semglee (insulin glargine) recently. The new launch can lead to market share gains for Biocon thereby providing impetus to its earnings growth.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that “after two years (FY20 & FY21) of muted earnings, Biocon is well-positioned to revive earnings growth meaningfully". In addition to steady traction in already launched biosimilars, analysts at MOFSL said Biocon has Semglee contracts starting 4QFY21. These should support growth further.

Besides the ramp-up in already launched products, there is optimism in new biosimilar product launches as well. The delay in inspections of facilities due to covid-19 has delayed the approval and launch of a few products.

Analysts say that Biocon has submitted corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) with the US FDA in response to a pre-approval inspection of its Malaysia facility. The inspection was conducted for biosimilar Aspart in September’2021. Besides, investors are also eagerly waiting for the launch of oncology biosimilar Avastin.

Biocon’s foray into the vaccine segment through a strategic tie-up with the Serum Institute of India has added to the cheer. It will market 100 million vaccine doses annually for 15 years, to be manufactured by Serum Life Sciences. The business opportunity as per analysts is expected to start after the deal’s conclusion, likely, in October 2022

Meanwhile, the company’s research services business is seeing good traction and is expected to contribute well to growth.

Overall analysts at MOFSL expect 36% earnings CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY21-23, led by insulin glargine, scaling up of the biologics business in emerging markets, and ramp-up in research services.

