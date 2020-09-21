Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Birla Corp stock takes a knock after court orders removal of chairman
Birla Corporation stock slipped nearly 6% in opening trade on Monday on the NSE to ₹676.75. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2020, 10:10 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • While this order would be challenged, it creates uncertainty among investors about the company's management

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. This means that he won't be the chairman of Birla Corporation Ltd either.

Analysts say, while this order would be challenged, it creates uncertainty among investors about the company's management. Concerns are that it may impact the company's expansion plans.

The company is looking to increase its capacity by 25% over the next 12 months. Currently, more than 50% of the company's volumes are derived from central India. Its 3.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) greenfield plant at Yavatmal, Mukutban, is expected to come on stream by June quarter of FY22. The clinker capacity expansion of 0.4mtpa at Chanderia is guided to come on stream by March 2021. The company also plans to expand its Kundanganj grinding unit by 1.2 million tonnes, however, until covid-led demand uncertainty is out of the way, this has been put on hold to conserve cash.

Analysts say, these capacities would boost the company's volume growth beyond 2022. However, a further delay in commissioning these capacity due to management uncertainty could mean market share loss. Also, it would keep the company's debt elevated.

With the Calcutta High Court's latest order, Lodha will be removed as chairman of the group’s flagship company Birla Corp. and as director on the boards of other MP Birla companies. (Mint)

Calcutta HC removes Harsh Vardhan Lodha from 25,000-crore MP Birla empire

3 min read . 19 Sep 2020
