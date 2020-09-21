Birla Corp stock takes a knock after court orders removal of chairman

The company is looking to increase its capacity by 25% over the next 12 months. Currently, more than 50% of the company's volumes are derived from central India. Its 3.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) greenfield plant at Yavatmal, Mukutban, is expected to come on stream by June quarter of FY22. The clinker capacity expansion of 0.4mtpa at Chanderia is guided to come on stream by March 2021. The company also plans to expand its Kundanganj grinding unit by 1.2 million tonnes, however, until covid-led demand uncertainty is out of the way, this has been put on hold to conserve cash.