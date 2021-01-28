Birla Corporation's expansions to allay capacity constraint concern

Birla Corporation's sales volumes grew 3.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 3.55 million tonnes in the December quarter. Since the company is operating at a higher utilisation of 92%, capacity constraints are limiting it's volume growth. In this context, the company's expansion plan is a positive. The company plans to scale up from its current capacity of 15.4 mtpa to 20 mtpa by fiscal year 2023. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. By 2025, it aims to reach 25 mtpa capacity.

"Birla Corporation plans to increase capacity by 25% over the next 12 months, which should support volume growth beyond FY22E. Around 55% of its capacity is in central India (a preferred market) and should aid pricing and margin," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 24 January.

The spree of expansion is likely to keep its debt at elevated levels. The company's management said that it's net debt at the end of the December quarter stood at ₹3,500 crore, which it said would peak at ₹4,000 crore.

However, analysts are hopeful that cost optimisation measures would keep debt in control. "We believe, however, that its net debt would be in check with greater profitability on various cost-optimisation steps and greater volume growth on the ramping-up of capacities," said a report by Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd on 25 January.

That said, the risks from lower demand in its key markets and weak cement prices remain.

