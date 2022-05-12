Birla Corporation stock hits new 52-week low on muted margin outlook

Factoring-in elevated cost of operations, some brokerages have trimmed their FY23 Ebitda estimates lower. "We trimmed our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 6/12% for FY23E, while we kept FY24E flat as expects cost to get normalize going forward," analysts at Yes Securities Ltd said in a report. Some analysts have also, reduced their target price on the stock. PAT is short for profit after tax.