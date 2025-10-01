Paint sector’s new challengers put to the test in tepid festive season
Summary
- Early Diwali and soft consumer demand are testing India’s paint market, with festive-season sales slower than expected.
- Meanwhile, challengers like Birla Opus and JSW Paints are pressing on the incumbents—navigating distribution, pricing, and margin pressures amid muted growth.
The December quarter is typically the brightest for Indian paint companies as consumers rush to refresh homes before Diwali. However, the canvas isn’t smooth this year.
