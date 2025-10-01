Paint sector’s new challengers put to the test in tepid festive season

Having largely hit its dealer targets, Grasim is now focusing on pushing more volumes through existing counters. As Motilal Oswal Financial Securities pointed out in a 25 September report, “Traction in the paints and B2B e-commerce businesses has exceeded our expectations, with steady revenues and market share growth over the past few quarters. Although losses in these new business verticals seem to have peaked, the key monitorable for us will be the reduction of losses over the next few quarters."