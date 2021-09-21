BIS licence implementation to benefit listed pipe makers

“A sharp rise in raw material prices – mainly PVC and availability challenges led to accelerated shift towards organised segment during the year. Going ahead, we anticipate the market share pendulum to shift decisively in favour of large organized players given worsening financial position of small fragmented players. All the earnings estimates currently built in are assuming declining PVC prices and inventory losses in FY22. While it was true in Q1FY22, the trend has reversed, and PVC prices are at their peak. This implies strong earnings upgrade led by higher PVC prices and inventory gains in Q2FY22," she said.