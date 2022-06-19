Bitcoin tumbles as the era of easy money ends

However, the situation is different now. The money printing, among other things, has led to decadal-high inflation in the rich world, leading to fears of an economic recession. In this scenario, it is important for central banks to raise interest rates, which they have started to do. The US Fed raised the federal funds rate, a key short-term rate, by 75 basis points last week. This was the highest one-time raise since 1994. Between June and next May, it plans to take out close to a trillion dollars that it had printed and pumped into the financial system. The European Central Bank is also talking about raising interest rates. The era of easy money is over, at least for now. The world right now is very different from where it was in December 2018, when bitcoin started to rally.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}