Blackstone adds a new twist to the Mphasis sale saga

While Blackstone’s final exit has been postponed, in the meanwhile, Mphasis investors can hope that investee firms linked to the two sovereign wealth funds can be potential customers, and add value to the firm. The wait will also give the firm time to ride out the deterioration in the portfolio of clients linked to DXC. Mphasis’s direct core business has been far better than peers, although overall business has been pulled down to an extent by the DXC portfolio. DXC was formed through a merger of CSC and former Mphasis owner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). As part of the Mphasis sale, HPE has given a minimum revenue commitment over a five-year period ending September 2021.