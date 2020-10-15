Blame it on RIL: Fund managers at loss to explain underperformance

However, there has been criticism for this line of thought. “The 10% cap does create an inherent disadvantage, which may cause underperformance of a fund. Having said that, fund managers charge a fee to deliver returns better than the index, as they have the ability to choose stocks outside the index, so it is not correct to criticize the benchmark for a fund’s poor performance," said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer of Sundaram Mutual Fund.