Shares of Blue Dart Express Ltd touched a high of nearly Rs5,650 apiece in early deals on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange. This represents around 6% increase from the previous day.

The reason for the optimism is the company’s better-than-expected March quarter results (Q4FY21). Standalone revenues have increased robustly by 33% year-on-year to Rs966 crore. To some extent, a favourable base helped, considering that revenues had declined by 7% in Q4FY20. As such, it is worth noting that the company has demonstrated a consistent improvement in performance for the past three quarters after revenues had declined significantly by 47% in Q1FY21. Performance improvement in the September quarter with revenue growth of 8%, followed by 21% growth in the December quarter.

“After bottoming in 1Q, the company has been delivering better than expected results for past 3 quarters on the back of improved economic activity (driving Topline), traction in e-commerce, higher pricing and several cost rationalization initiatives—all contributing to superior margins in consecutive quarters," said analysts from Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a report on 6 May.

For the March quarter, Blue Dart did well on the operating margin front. Blue Dart’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margins expanded by 125 basis points versus the December quarter to 18%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts from Edelweiss Securities Ltd said margins expanded due to price hikes. They added in a report on 5 May, “The emergency cess-related price hikes that had helped margins in Q2/Q3 were replaced by normal price hikes in January 2021." Further, employee costs and other expenses declined as a percentage of revenues, aiding margin improvement.

To be sure, investors seem to have taken cognizance of the company's improving growth. After all, Blue Dart’s shares have outperformed broader indices in the past few months. So far this calendar year, the stock has increased by 33% compared with 8% gain in the Nifty 500 index. The handsome appreciation may cap near-term upsides. Further, the pandemic is likely to weigh on revenue growth from a near-term perspective.

