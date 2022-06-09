The outlook for Blue Dart is firm2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:54 AM IST
Blue Dart expects to continue posting high double-digit volume growth with price hikes averaging 4-5%
Investors in Blue Dart Express Ltd stock have little to complain about. Shares of the courier and express services company have risen by nearly 17% so far in calendar year 2022, in contrast to the movement in Nifty500 index which has declined by nearly 7% in the same period.