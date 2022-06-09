Investors in Blue Dart Express Ltd stock have little to complain about. Shares of the courier and express services company have risen by nearly 17% so far in calendar year 2022, in contrast to the movement in Nifty500 index which has declined by nearly 7% in the same period.

Blue Dart is staging a healthy recovery post covid as is evident from a nearly 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in volume in FY22 to 932,690 tonnes. This is higher than the levels seen in FY19 and FY20 (pre-covid). The growth in demand is being driven by the e-commerce segment, which continues to see increased traction. This vertical constitutes a sizeable portion of the company’s operations.

View Full Image In the growth mode

While it holds a significant presence in the air express segment, it is looking to increase the contribution from the ground express segment where Blue Dart expects growth to be relatively faster. At present, the ground express segment contributes about one-third of the company’s revenue. The digitization initiatives and new customer additions will mean that the volume outlook is healthy. Also, a robust demand environment in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments bodes well for the company. Blue Dart expects to continue posting high double-digit volume growth with price hikes averaging 4-5%.

“Blue Dart has been consistent in its service quality, which has helped it attract customers, leading to better financial performance. The company has maintained a healthy balance sheet," said Ankita Shah, analyst at Elara Securities (India). Note that Blue Dart is gross debt free on a standalone basis as on March-end

Backed by firm demand, the company’s capacity utilization is now near its peak. It plans to expand its capacity to meet demand requirements. “With utilization levels peaking, it is crucial for Blue Dart to add an aircraft to its fleet," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 8 June. However, this could weigh on the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin.

Overall, the company sees a 100-200 basis point (bps) reduction in the margin from the record high levels of 18.7% seen in the March quarter. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The margin is likely to stabilize at 14.5-15% levels, said Motilal Oswal’s analysts. The brokerage expects Blue Dart to clock a revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 13%/8%/6% over FY22-24.

The outperformance of Blue Dart shares this year suggests that investors seem to be factoring in the optimism adequately. The stock trades at almost 36 times estimated earnings for FY24, according to Bloomberg data. A potential slowdown in the economy, thus, poses a risk to the company’s operations.