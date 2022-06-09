The outlook for Blue Dart is firm

While it holds a significant presence in the air express segment, it is looking to increase the contribution from the ground express segment where Blue Dart expects growth to be relatively faster. At present, the ground express segment contributes about one-third of the company’s revenue. The digitization initiatives and new customer additions will mean that the volume outlook is healthy. Also, a robust demand environment in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments bodes well for the company. Blue Dart expects to continue posting high double-digit volume growth with price hikes averaging 4-5%.