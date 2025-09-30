Blue Jet Healthcare investors await margin recovery amid rosy growth prospects

Over the past four years, Blue Jet has quadrupled its capacity. Revenue and profit after tax have more than doubled from ₹499 crore in FY21 to ₹1,030 crore in FY25, and from ₹140 crore to ₹305 crore, respectively. This was achieved without raising any external capital (excluding the public listing), thanks to a high-margin and capital-light business model.