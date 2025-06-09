Blue Star faces the heat in Q1 from a milder summer season
Summary
Shares of Blue Star are down 35% from their peak, driven by a weak summer affecting room air-conditioner demand. While FY25 showed a strong performance, FY26 started soft with expected volume declines, although the management anticipates a recovery later in the year.
Blue Star Ltd’s shares are down as much as 35% from their 52-week high of ₹2,417 in January as a weak summer season is expected to hurt room air-conditioner (RAC) demand, and in turn, sales.
