Blue Star's stronger than expected performance in the December quarter (Q3) boosted investor confidence, pushing up the stock more than 10% intraday on Thursday. The company clocked strong growth across segments. A pick-up in execution led to robust growth in its projects business, while festival season demand pushed up sales of cooling products like air-conditioners, said analysts.

Revenue rose 34% year-on-year and 22% sequentially to ₹1,510 crore during Q3, surpassing analysts' estimates. Analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd had estimated revenues at ₹1,000 crore while those at Yes Securities Ltd had pegged the number at ₹1,265.8 crore.

The company said its Q3FY22 revenue topped pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturers of cooling products saw a significant impact on their peak summer season sales for the past two consecutive years following covid-19 lockdowns.

Therefore, an expected pick-up in sales ahead of the approaching summer has improved forward earnings prospects. The management commentary after results, too, was strong adding confidence on sales prospects, said an analyst at a domestic brokerage. Analysts as Harshit Kapadia at Elara Securities said the next six months are expected to see a strong rise in sales for cooling products with industry growth surpassing 20%. This is after two consecutive washout summer seasons.

It also is focussing on the expansion of distribution footprint and seeing benefits accrue. The expansion of distribution footprint contributed to robust revenue growth in the room air conditioner business during Q3. Unitary cooling products revenue grew 23.7% year-on-year during Q3FY22. Revenue of the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems (projects business) on the other hand grew 41.7% year-on-year. The company said order inflows from the factories and light industrial segment was encouraging and order inflows from the infrastructure sector has also begin to pick up. The carry-forward order book as on 31 December worth ₹3301.33 crore instigates confidence on segments forward growth prospects.

Arafat Saiyed, research analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “Blue Star looks to maintaining its leadership position in core projects business, led by consolidating its position in the infrastructure segment." Arafat maintains his positive ratings on Blue Star. After a stronger than expected performance in Q3 and an improving sales outlook, analysts are also looking at earning upgrades.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.