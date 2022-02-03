Blue Star shares get a boost on healthy revenue growth, improved sales prospects

It also is focussing on the expansion of distribution footprint and seeing benefits accrue. The expansion of distribution footprint contributed to robust revenue growth in the room air conditioner business during Q3. Unitary cooling products revenue grew 23.7% year-on-year during Q3FY22. Revenue of the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems (projects business) on the other hand grew 41.7% year-on-year. The company said order inflows from the factories and light industrial segment was encouraging and order inflows from the infrastructure sector has also begin to pick up. The carry-forward order book as on 31 December worth ₹3301.33 crore instigates confidence on segments forward growth prospects.

