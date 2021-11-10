BoB’s Q2 show leaves much to be desired

Since the loan book didn’t expand much for the bank, the fall in bad loan stock appeared small in terms of ratios. The gross bad loan ratio slipped slightly to 8.11% for the September quarter. But it is not just the optically dim improvement in asset quality. Investors would be right for not abandoning their worry over stress as far as the lender is concerned. Slippages remained elevated at ₹5,223 crore due to the slippage of a single large corporate loan account. The lender has ₹20,000 crore worth of restructured loans, which is 2.8% of its loan book. Further, write-offs remained elevated as well at ₹5213 crore. While the management has assured that the quality of its fast-growing retail book is impeccable, there is no denying that unsecured loans don’t hold up well during stress periods. Since stress has reduced only marginally, loan loss provisions increased even though overall provisions fell 2%.