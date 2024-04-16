Boiling oil menaces macro math, market outlook
Summary
- While oil is trading close to $90 currently, the spectre of prices breaching $100 is haunting policymakers.
Three things are certain in life—death, taxes, and West Asia erupting into conflict at regular intervals. The latest string of alarming headlines comes after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, retaliating against a deadly strike on its consulate in Syria, and ratcheting up tensions in a region already grappling with the grisly Gaza conflict.