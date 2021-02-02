Bond market needs a friendly RBI after getting sledgehammered by Budget

India’s central government is set to borrow extra from an already overburdened bond market this year. It is no surprise that the market is throwing a fuss about it and yields have surged since Monday.

That the 10-year government bond yield is up 20 basis points from pre-budget level shows that bond traders didn’t expect the ₹12 trillion gross borrowing load in the next year as well. The government has indicated that it will borrow through both dated securities and short-term. Recall that the current fiscal year saw the centre borrowing a record amount through short-term treasury bills.

What makes the bond market more worried is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated it would slowly normalise liquidity. Price adjustments at the short end of the interest rate curve have already happened with short-term rates rising. Further, the central bank is more inclined to continue buying dollars which would leave little room for it to expand its balance sheet by buying bonds.

"It will be difficult for the market to absorb outsized government borrowings for the second consecutive year especially when interest rates have likely bottomed out and liquidity is normalising," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India Economist, HSBC, in a note to clients.

Another problem for the bond market is loan growth. FY21 saw bank credit offtake to private sector plummet, leaving more room for banks to load up on government bonds. But with private sector coming back slowly to borrow, banks would have less reason to pile on sovereign paper. This would mean that even captive investors would be less inclined to buy bonds in FY22.

But there is a silver lining. Market borrowing on a net basis would be 24% lower in FY22 versus FY21. Net market borrowing will rise to ₹12.73 trillion in FY21 but would drop to ₹9.68 trillion for FY22, according to analysts at Barclays Securities India Pvt Ltd.

Further, bond traders must also reckon that the surprise surge in fiscal deficit for FY21 to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 6.8% of GDP for FY22 is also because of greater transparency. The true fiscal deficit would have been similar, whether it got stated formally in the budget or informally through off-balance sheet calculations. That the government has been upfront and honest must be appreciated by the bond market.

That said, the supply of bonds is formidable and will require an expanded pool of investors. New investment muscle can only be provided by either foreign investors or the RBI. Foreign investors have been reluctant to buy Indian bonds so far in FY21 and a change of attitude may not be immediately forthcoming. Sans inclusion in global indices, India’s bond market cannot attract large dollar funds just like peers. That leaves us with the RBI again. While the central bank has indicated it will walk the path towards normalisation, the steps are likely to be slow and small.

As such, analysts do not expect the central bank to touch benchmark policy repo rate in FY22. The move rationalise surplus liquidity will have to be deft and the government’s big borrowing makes this a challenge for the central bank. Some analysts believe that the RBI would be fine with the rise in yields to a certain extent but may resort to covert indications through auction cut-offs to bring down yields should they become uncomfortable. But a little bit of bond buying by the RBI won’t hurt.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via